Northern Health introduces new way to register after hours at your local hospital

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health will begin rolling out a new way to register at your local hospital as soon as this month.

The Health Authority has decided to implement it in multiple hospitals following a successful pilot project. The pilot project was done in May and June 2015 at eight NH facilities across the region. Northern Health says nearly 27,000 emergency department patients were registered via the remote system.

Currently at most Northern Health facilities, after-hours registration of a patient is done by clinical (nursing) staff after they have medically assessed or triaged the patient.

University Hospital of Northern BC (UHNBC) in Prince George is the only facility that offers 24/7 in-person patient registration staffed by registration clerks.

But that is about to change as Northern Health announced last week.

“Beginning in April 2017, after-hours patients at 10 NH facilities will register using technology that automatically connects with trained NH registration clerks at a central office within UHNBC. During remote registration hours, patients will continue to be medically assessed by clinical staff when they arrive at their local hospital. Patients will then be directed to the after-hours remote registration video phone for their registration process.”

Northern Health says this technology allows the registration clerk to see the patient, and relevant identification such as a BC Services Card, minimizing the potential for registration errors or omissions. In the situation where a patient is unable to self-register, a family or designated member can complete the registration process for the patient.

Northern Health says they aim to have the program in place during the following timeline:

April 2017

Bulkley Valley District Hospital, Smithers

Dawson Creek and District Hospital

Fort Nelson General Hospital

GR Baker Hospital, Quesnel

Houston Health Centre

Kitimat General Hospital and Health Centre

Lakes District Hospital and Health Centre, Burns Lake

McBride and District Hospital

Valemount Community Health Centre

Wrinch Memorial Hospital, Hazelton

May-June 2017

Chetwynd Hospital and Health Centre

Fort St. John Hospital

Haida Gwaii Hospital and Health Centre – Xaayda Gwaay Ngaaysdll Naay

Mackenzie and District Hospital and Health Centre

Mills Memorial Hospital, Terrace

Northern Haida Gwaii Hospital and Health Centre, Masset

Prince Rupert Regional Hospital

St. John Hospital, Vanderhoof

Stewart Health Centre

Stikine Health Centre

Stuart Lake Hospital, Fort St. James

Tumbler Ridge Community Health Centre

“Northern Health is committed to seeking creative and practical solutions for improving services through innovation,” said Jeff Hunter, NH Chief Information Officer. “The remote registration system’s use of technology provides a personal and efficient registration service to our patients, while allowing our clinical staff to focus on patient care.”