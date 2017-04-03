Northern Health expanding its Connections service in Northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Northern Health announced today that starting April 4th, it will increase the frequency of the Northern Health Connections service from three to five days a week, running Monday through Friday.

”Increasing access to services that people need is important,” said Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier. “I am happy to see this program expanding to further improve service to Peace region residents.”

Northern Health Connections is now accepting reservations for the expanded schedule, which adds same-day trips on Tuesdays and Thursdays between Dawson Creek and Fort St. John. The trips will depart Dawson Creek at 7:00 a.m., arriving in Fort St. John at 8:00 a.m. with a stop in Taylor. Return trips to Dawson Creek will depart Fort St. John at 4:00 p.m. Full details of the new schedule can be found here.

“Northeast BC residents have told us that travel can be a barrier to accessing health care services,” said Angela De Smit, Northeast chief operating officer for Northern Health. “We are pleased to be able to provide additional service to allow them to meet their healthcare needs.”

Further information on the Northern Health Connections travel service, including schedules and rates, is available at https://nhconnections.ca/. This website also contains information about travel alternatives for northern B.C. residents who can’t access the Connections healthcare travel service.