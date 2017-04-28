North Peace Museum presents exhibit on Trench Art

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John North Peace Museum is hosting a special travelling exhibit called Keepsakes of Conflict to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the First World War.

The travelling exhibit is organized by the Moose Jaw Museum & Art Gallery and looks at the little-studied area of arts and crafts related to the First and Second World Wars. objects in the exhibit include not only examples of “trench art” made by Canadian soldiers, but also includes items made by soldiers during convalescence and rehabilitation, and by prisoners in P.O.W. camps.

Some of the works of art in the exhibit were made from shell casings, bullets, and parts of soldiers’ kits, as well as everyday materials such as wood. Types of artwork include carving, painting, weaving, and embroidery. Soldiers fashioned war-related items into things like toys, ashtrays, pipes, vases, inkwells, and jewelry.

Keepsakes of Conflict is on display at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum from May 5th until August 15th.