North Peace Minor Baseball holding tryouts this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was opening day for the 2017 Major League Baseball season yesterday, which means its baseball season once again.

Closer to home, the North Peace Minor Baseball Association will be hosting tryouts this week for all players interested in playing on the association’s summer travel teams this season. North Peace Minor ball’s tryouts are taking place this Tuesday and Thursday at the Kids Field House Arena next to the Fort St. John Curling Club.

Tryouts for the Mosquito and Pee Wee teams for kids aged 10-11, and 12-13 respectively are this Tuesday, April 4th, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Bantam and Midget tryouts are Thursday, April 6th, again from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. All four teams will be back at the Field House for the second tryout session on Saturday, with the younger kids tryout from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., and the Bantam and Midget teams from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Anyone that will be coaching any of the teams this season is also asked to show up if possible, and to get in touch with the association if they aren’t able to attend.

For more information, visit the North Peace Minor Baseball website: http://www.northpeaceminorbaseball.com/.