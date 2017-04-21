North Peace Fall Fair on the lookout for ‘Pioneer of the Year’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Fall Fair is looking for the 2017 Pioneer of the Year and are calling for nominations.

The 70th annual event is scheduled for August 18, 19 and 20, 2017.

The Fair says that the following conditions have to be met for nominees:

Must have been involved in agriculture in the North Peace

Must have been a participant in the Fall Fair

Must be over the age of 70 years

Must have been a past member or faithful volunteer to the Fall Fair

Must have lived a minimum of 25 years in the North Peace

Nominations be to the committee in writing by June 15

The Fair Committee will pick two individuals or couples to receive the award.

Ticket prices for this years’ event are as follows (prices are per day):

Adults $10.00

Kids $5.00 (Ages 6-16)

Seniors $5.00

Kids 5 And Under Free

A weekend pass for Adults is $20, $10 for kids and $10 for seniors.

For more information, visit: http://nebula.wsimg.com/3fda16549b0e6cff8dbea40d122b92b0?AccessKeyId=4856955011EA44A6B72D&disposition=0&alloworigin=1.