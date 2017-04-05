North Peace Economic Development Commission to cease operations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Economic Development Commission has announced that they will be ceasing operations on December 31, 2017.

Back in November of 2016, the partners of the North Peace Economic Development (NPEDC) Commission (Peace River Regional District Area B & C, District of Hudson’s Hope, and District of Taylor) served notice that they would be withdrawing from the NPEDC effective as of December 31, 2017.

In a release, the commission says the Peace River Regional District is looking at what economic development will look like in the rural areas of the region beyond 2017.

Individual governments will be responsible for their economic development.

“The NPEDC believes that this region is ripe with opportunity and filled with energetic, innovated people, and envision a great future for the North Peace.”