NEB holding public hearing on NOVA Gas plans to abandon Peace River Mainline 

CALGARY, A.B. — The National Energy Board will hold a public hearing to consider an application from NOVA Gas Transmission to abandon a 266-kilometre-section of the Peace River Mainline.

The pipeline loop that is proposed for abandonment is located approximately 34 kilometres west of Peace River between the Meikle River and the Valleyview compressor stations. The company plans to remove associated above ground facilities such as the decommissioned Valleyview Compressor Station, utilities, buildings and foundations. NOVA Gas applied to remove a nine kilometre section of the pipeline on Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation Reserve Land, while the remaining 257 kilometres of pipeline would be abandoned in-place.

The application is the largest that has ever been considered by the NEB to abandon a facility.

The NEB’s Hearing Order released on Monday outlines the key steps and deadlines for the hearing. The hearing will include both oral and written components, including a community meeting and oral cross examination. There will also be an opportunity for Indigenous participants to present Oral Traditional Evidence.

The date of the public hearing has not been announced.