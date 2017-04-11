MLA Mike Bernier announces first phase of updates to Dawson Creek Hospital

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier announced today that if re-elected in the upcoming election, Northern Health will be given the go ahead to update the concept plan for Dawson Creek District Hospital and with approval, proceed with business case development by end of year.

Bernier has been working on getting better health care for the South Peace and Dawson Creek since he was elected back in 2013.

“I have spent the last four years working towards this goal along with the local mayors and I am excited that with a re-elected BC Liberal Government, we will be able to begin work on the first phase of a new hospital for this area. This step forward is just another great example of the investments we are able to make in BC as a result of our robust economy and strong fiscal management”

The work announced today is slated at $95 million. According to a release, The Peace River Regional Hospital District is expected to support the project by contributing 40%.

“Work would begin immediately with the update to the concept plan to be completed and submitted for approval by early fall. Business case development would begin before the end of 2017.”

The first phase of work will see upgrading and redeveloping the Emergency Room, ICU beds, and Medical /Surgical In Patient beds.

Dawson Creek Mayor Dale Bumstead welcomed the news.

“I honestly cannot give enough credit to MLA Mike Bernier for getting this approved. Thank you so much on behalf of the community and region. This is a critical announcement for our city and region with complete support from every Mayor and electoral area representative in Peace River South. We got it done by working together.”