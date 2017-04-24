Middleton and Tardi bring home bronze from Canadian U18 Curling Championships

MONCTON, N.B. – Fort St. John native Sterling Middleton and teammate Tyler Tardi have brought home some hardware from the first-ever Canadian U18 Curling Championships that were held in Moncton April 17th – 22nd.

Middleton and Tardi were the only usual members of Team Tardi to compete, as their other teammates Jordan Tardi and Nicholas Meister were over the age limit for the event. Curlers at the competition needed to be 17 or younger as of June 30, 2016.

The team, which included lead Scott Gray and Derek Chandler at second, dominated the Round Robin with wins over Northwest Territories (12-1), host New Brunswick (7-5), Ontario (7-5), Alberta (8-7), Quebec (6-4), and Nova Scotia (9-4).

In the tenth draw, the team finally had their momentum halted by Team Northern Ontario, who rallied from a one point deficit after four ends to take a 7-5 win after seven. Team BC came back Saturday afternoon with an 8-2 victory over Team Saskatchewan to end up in a playoff rematch against Northern Ontario for the tiebreaker.

Unfortunately, the Northern Ontarians had BC’s number, with skip Jacob Horgan managing to steal three singles in the first half of the game. After Team BC used the hammer to finally get on the board, Northern Ontario answered back with a double to end the game 5-1 after seven ends.

In the bronze medal game, Team BC came back from a pair of two-point deficits to win with a double in the eighth end for the 6-4 victory.