Men’s Night Out rakes in close to $11,000 for Dawson Creek Legion

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek Mayor Dale Bumstead loves to see when the community pulls together to contribute to a good cause so when he heard that a group of ladies in Dawson Creek got together and each contributed $100 and raised $18,000 for charity, why couldn’t the men do the same thing?

“There was this organization, a group of ladies in Dawson Creek and they got this group together and called them ‘100 women’ and they all donated $100. The concept is they all came up with a suggestion for a charity they want to support within the community and all the money they raised from the $100 each, it goes to a charity. The ladies would nominate a charity and then pair it down to two or three of them and then they would vote and the one charity got all of the money.”

The group ended up with 180 ladies and raised $18,000 for a local seniors organization. That is when Bumstead decided to do something similar to raise funds for the local Legion.

“I talked to Councillor Gevetkoff in January or February and I said ‘You know, the Legion are always struggling to raise money and pay the rent for their building’. So I said why don’t we do a steak night at the Ski Hill?”

The idea was originally to do 100 men and each attendee would throw in $100 with $30 going to the steak dinner and the remaining $70 would go to the Legion.

“I posted (the idea) on my Facebook and in three hours I sold 120 or 130 tickets.”

The event was held on Wednesday night and while Bumstead was unable to attend due to prior commitments in Vancouver, the night proved to be successful.

“Because I was down here (in Vancouver) and I knew I wasn’t going to be able to be there because I had already committed to this some time ago but they ended up raising close to $11,000 for the Legion and they sold close to 150 tickets.”

Bumstead says that now that they know how easy it was to garner attention and how fun it was to be able to help a charity in need, he wants to do another event in the fall.

“I’d like to do one in the fall. Maybe in September or October. I know the ladies are just getting started again and they are going to be doing one now in April or May but we are going to, I would like to organize another one in September/October and think about who and charities that we want to raise some money for.”