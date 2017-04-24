Meeting tonight in Baldonnel to discuss road conditions and concerns

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – While repairs were done to the gravel portion of the Baldonnel Road last summer, residents are still concerned with the current state of roads in the area.

A meeting is being held tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Baldonnel Elementary School.

Cliff Shore says some of these areas may take some time with persistent maintenance to be in decent shape.

“And of course if heavy truck traffic is reduced as well this will help. The 242 Road is also in tough shape now. Consistency in grading is critical to the road no breaking down and that has been lacking even with many calls going into YRB and the Ministry in last fall and again this spring. The lack of crowning along with culverts not flowing has created some major problem areas.”

Shore says they invited the Ministry of Transportation and also candidates in the Peace River North riding in the upcoming provincial election. He is expecting that at least three candidates will be present at the meeting. YRB was also invited to attend the meeting.

There have been ongoing meetings for close to a year and a half to two years. Shore says upgrades have happened in the area but now feel they should hold another meeting with roads in the area deteriorating.

Road maintenance and upgrades are the two areas of concern currently in the Baldonnel area according to Shore.