Man wanted on Canada wide warrant by Prince George RCMP arrested, driver charged

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – After a Canada wide warrant was issued for 32-year-old Dustin Plourde on April 3, he is now in custody.

Prince George RCMP say that the 32-year-old was arrested trying to leave Prince George on April 6. He had failed to meet the conditions of his release and did not return to his designated residence in the city.

At around 6:00 p.m. on April 6, a member of the RCMP’s North District Traffic Services Section (Provincial unit), conducted a vehicle check on Highway 97 near Red Rock. The passenger of the south bound car was Plourde. Police say he was co-operative and arrested without incident.

The adult female driver of the vehicle was found to be prohibited from driving and was issued an Appearance Notice for court at a later date. In addition, she was issued violation tickets for failing to display a front licence plate and for failing to secure a child in a booster seat. The female and children were transported back to Prince George by police and the vehicle was impounded.