Man wanted Canada-wide may be in Fort St. John

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Prince George RCMP are on the lookout for a man wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant.

The warrant was issued for 32 year-old Dustin Fagen Plourde on Monday after he failed to return to his designated residence in Prince George.

Plourde has an extensive Criminal Record in many communities including Calgary and Cranbrook. Plourde is believed to still be in the Prince George area, however he may have traveled to Fort St. John or Calgary. All efforts to locate Plourde, who is considered violent, have turned up nothing. Police are now asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Plourde is described as Caucasian, standing 5’7” tall, weighing 205 lbs., with Brown hair and green eyes. He has a large number of tattoos including on his right forearm, upper arms, hands and chest. If you see Plourde, do not confront or approach him, and call 9-1-1 immediately.

If you have any information about Dustin Fagen Plourde or where he might be, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.