Man charged after stealing work truck in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – One man is due to face several charges in a Grande Prairie courtroom today after allegedly stealing a work truck last week.

On the morning of Thursday, April 20th, a local company in the Swan City reported one of their work trucks having been stolen. Through GPS tracking, police were able to locate and follow the truck for a short distance, and were also able obtain a description of the male driver.

After losing sight of the truck for a short time, police were able to locate the vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby hotel. A man fitting the description of the driver was located inside the hotel’s restaurant where he was subsequently arrested without incident.

37 year-old Grande Prairie resident James Cameron Noble faces seven charges, including three counts of possession of stolen property under $5000, and one count each of:

Possession of stolen property over $5000.00

Driving while prohibited

Identity Fraud

Possession of a forged document

The truck has since been returned to the rightful owner, while Noble is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Monday April 24th.