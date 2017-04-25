Man arrested in Grande Prairie breaking into cop cars with axe 

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A 29 year-old man in Grande Prairie is facing several charges after allegedly trying to break into police cars with an axe.

On Friday, April 21st at approximately 5:50 p.m., an off-duty Mountie noticed a man in the back parking lot of the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment trying to gain access to police vehicles while carrying an axe. When confronted by officers, the man ran to the front of the detachment where he refused to comply with their requests.

The man then fled on foot and dropped the axe, though he was apprehended a short time later without incident. 29 year-old Grande Prairie resident Trevor Martineau faces the following five charges:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Assaulting a police officer

Uttering threats

Obstruction

Breach of Recognizance

Martineau appeared in court yesterday and was denied bail. He has been remanded into custody until his next court date on September 6th.