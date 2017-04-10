Lone Wolf opens for the season

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Lone Wolf Golf Course in Taylor has officially opened for the season.

The golf course’s General Manager Dave Callum says that Mother Nature has been kind to the golf course, after a smaller than average snowpack this past winter along with a quick melt in February. He adds that crews have been busy since daytime highs in the Peace have been hovering around the 10 degree mark, meaning that golfers are using the course’s actual greems instead of temporary greens.

Callum says that in addition to being open early, the golf course has a few new things in the works this season. He explains that the golf course will be eliminating green fees for Junior golfers, partly sponsored by Kikinaw Energy Services. Callum adds that the course decided to help remove financial barriers to parents that wanted to bring their kids golfing, and also as an incentive to help introduce kids to golf at a younger age. In addition, Callum says that the course has a large number of Junior golf clubs available for kids to borrow, and the golf course is also going to be incorporating a kids’ course into Lone Wolf’s front nine.

Callum says that the golf course is open right now from 10:00 a.m. each day, with tee-off times available until after Twilight rates at 5:00 p.m. in addition, the golf course’s restaurant is also open full hours.