Lielke and Stewart triumph at Rumble in the Cage

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fiverstar MMA athletes Dylan Lielke and Brad Stewart achieved huge successes at Rumble in the Cage 53 in Lethbridge last week.

Lielke was competing in the Canadian Amateur MMA Championships, an event he fought in last year where he lost a close and controversial split decision. This year, the 32 year-old decided to fight in the 145-lb. weight class, instead of at 155 lbs. Fivestar coach Justin Donally explained that the task was difficult for Lielke, as he had to weigh in before each of his fights over the three days of the competition. Despite this, Lielke was dominant all week, winning his first fight via TKO in the third round, winning his second fight by unanimous decision, and his third fight by submission (triangle choke) in the second round to be crowned national champion. Lielke will have the honour of representing Canada at the World Amateur MMA championships in Bahrain in October.

Stewart also won his single bout of the weekend, which was his professional kickboxing debut. For Stewart, the fight was his first in nearly two years, when he fought here in Fort St. John. Despite having not fought in nearly two years and recovering from a cold in recent weeks, Stewart won his fight, the first as a professional kickboxer after competing in professional mixed martial arts for a number of years.

Lielke and Stewart will both be ringside this coming Friday night for Fivestar Fight League 18 – Regenesis.