Lielke and Stewart off to Lethbridge for Rumble in the Cage

LETHBRIDGE, A.B. – Fivestar MMA athletes Brad Stewart and Dylan Lielke are in Lethbridge this week, competing at the Rumble in the Cage MMA competition.

The event is a big one for the two martial artists, as Rumble in the Cage is also being held in conjunction with the National Amateur MMA Championships. Lielke will be fighting at the national championships for what could possibly be the final time as an amateur, while Stewart is making his professional debut in the sport of kickboxing.

For Stewart, the jump from professional mixed martial arts to pro kickboxing wasn’t all that tough. “I’ve been able to train a lot for this, and I already do a lot of kickboxing already,” said the 6’0”, 195 lb. Stewart.

Arriving for the first day of competition yesterday, Lielke fought his first fight of the weekend just several hours after the eleven hour drive from the Energetic City. Facing off against Randy Chung from Dynamic MMA in Calgary, Lielke dominated the fight, finishing Chung off via TKO with 1:46 left in the third round to advance to the semi-finals on Thursday night.

Lielke will be back in action on Thursday night competing in the semi-finals, while Stewart will also be entering the cage as well. Livestream details for the fights can be found at www.rumbleinthecage.com.