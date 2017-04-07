Lielke advances to finals at National Amateur MMA Championships

LETHBRIDGE, A.B. – Dylan Lielke is well on his way to winning the Canadian National Amateur MMA Championships in Lethbridge.

The Fivestar MMA athlete was victorious over his opponent in last night`s semi-final. Fighting against Calgary-based martial artist Albaraa Atemeh from Dynamic MMA, Lielke took it to Atemeh for the full nine minutes of the battle. After three 3-minute rounds, Lielke was declared the winner via unanimous decision.

With the win, Lielke’s record improves to 12-2, and he will be back in the arena tonight for the finals against Ali Wasuk of Tristar MMA in Vancouver.

Fort St. John martial artist Brad Stewart will also be entering the ring tonight. Stewart will be making his professional kickboxing debut against Matt Krayco from Calgary’s Dynamic MMALive streaming details can be found at Rumbleinthecage.com