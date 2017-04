TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Just under 1,000 customers are without power in Tumbler Ridge.

B.C. Hydro says a motor vehicle incident caused the outage affecting customers from West of Pioneer LP, and East of Wolverine FS RD. The power went out at 5:14 a.m. and there is no estimate as of 7:15 a.m. for when power will be restored.

For more updates on the power outage, visit www.bchydro.com/outages