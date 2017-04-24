Killbillies get three wins at Prince George tournament

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — The Fort St. John Killbillies went 3-0 at the Northern Exposure roller derby tournament in Prince George this past weekend.

The Killbillies played three bouts over the two days of the tournament. On Saturday morning, the Killbillies faced off in their first bout against the Jane Deeres from Calgary. The Killbillies showed that they were bright-eyed and busy-tailed for the morning match, finishing with a 153-117 win over the Deeres. Wearing #5 for the Killbillies, Becca Gunna Wreck Ya was named the team’s MVP.

Saturday afternoon resulted in an even more lopsided victory for the Killbillies, who vanquished Quesnel’s Gold Pain City 214-41. #99 Mini Reaper and #00 Nutshel split the honours as co-MVPs for the team on Saturday afternoon.

In a preview of the Killbillies’ first home roller derby match, Fort St. John battled the North Coast Nightmares from Terrace on Sunday. Killbillies team president Jennacide was named the team’s most valuable player in the Killbillies’ 222-83 win over North Coast.

The Killbillies are back in action for their first home matchups in just under two weeks’ time, hosting the Nightmares and the Rated PG Rollergirls for a triple-header on Saturday May 6th at the North Peace Arena. The action starts at 3:00 p.m., with the second and third games at 5:00 and 7:00.