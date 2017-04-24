Jennifer Moore named Executive Director of FSJ Hospital Foundation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has announced that Jennifer Moore will become the Foundation’s Executive Director as of April 24, 2017.

Moore is also the Regional Economic Development Officer at North Peace Economic Development Commission. The Commission announced earlier this month that they will be ceasing operations on December 31, 2017.

“We are very excited that Jennifer has joined our team,” said Chris Maundrell, Board Chair. “She brings a wealth of experience from the not-for- profit and community enhancement sector. Jennifer has extensive leadership and board experience, working most recently as the Regional Economic Development Officer with the North Peace Economic Development Commission. She is motivated by a desire to make a difference in the community in which she lives.”

The Foundation says Moore will help ensure the mission of enhancing patient care and comfort at the Fort St. John Hospital and that Peace Villa continues to be the main focus of the Foundation.

Moore says she can’t think of a better way to help serve those in the community.

“Working with community members and organizations to support this important infrastructure for our region is vital, it’s the future development. I can’t think of work that is more fulfilling in community development. The local health care system supports residents and visitors from cradle to grave and touches every person in our region. I’m eager to work with the team at the Foundation to expand and exceed the expectations of the region.”