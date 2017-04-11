Independent candidate Jeff Richert releases Peace Region Priority Platform

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Independent candidate Jeff Richert has announced his platform and priorities if he is elected in the upcoming Provincial election.

‘Actions Speak Louder Than Words’ is a slogan that Richert believes needs to be taken more seriously in the Peace Region.

Richert has listed the following focus’ for his campaign:

Fort St. John Senior Care Facility – ‘I will support fund raising efforts and advocate for the funding and development of a comprehensive care facility for seniors in Fort St John. There are over 300 seniors who require various forms of care with more people in need in future years. We need this issue addressed immediately.’

Alaska Highway Upgrades – ‘I will lobby the Federal Department of Public Works to build passing lanes in the section of the Alaska Highway from Wonowon to Pink Mountain. This stretch of highway creates unnecessary risk for travellers and passing lanes will help alleviate the hazards especially during winter months. I will support and lobby the Federal Department of Public Works to provide funding for the construction of a series of rest stops from Pink Mountain to the Yukon border’

Taylor Bridge Replacement Plan – ‘I will advocate for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI) to inform Peace Region residents of the Taylor Bridge situation and request the initiation of public consultations to determine the best course of action to replace the bridge with costs estimates and time lines. We need a plan to replace the Taylor Bridge and we need transparency as to how and when such a replacement could take place.’

Geothermal Pilot Projects – ‘I will advocate for the development of three geothermal pilot projects near Fort St John, Hudson’s Hope and Fort Nelson. I would like to see us take proactive steps in addressing our energy needs by advocating for energy production that oil and gas service companies can easily participate in. We have an opportunity for geothermal development and I want to see that opportunity become a reality to diversify electricity generation and support local jobs.’

Richert is running against fellow Independent candidates Bob Fedderly and Rob Fraser. BC NDP candidate Rob Dempsey and BC Liberal candidate Dan Davies are also running.