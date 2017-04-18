Inconnu swimmers break club records at Spring Meet

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. — The Inconnu Swim Club held their second meet of the season ten days ago.

The Swim Club’s Spring Meet was also the last short course swim meet that the swimmers will be competing in this year. 61 of the club’s athletes came and competed, along with 16 from Chetwynd.

The boys in the U10 age group had some standout performances over the weekend that were highlighted by three club records. Julien Kemp set two new records in the 800 metre Freestyle and 100 metre Backstroke. Kemp and teammates Ethan Scoullar, Viggo Pederson, and Dayton Carson set a new Medley Relay record in the U10 age group. Ethan Scoullar made his first-ever AA provincial qualifying time in the meet’s first event, the 800m Freestyle. He followed that up with two more in the 200m Freestyle and the 100m Backstroke. Dayton Carson also achieved his first-ever AA provincial qualifying time in the 100m Backstroke.

Among the club’s older swimmers, who competed in events that they wouldn’t normally swim in, several set new club records. Brittany Welsh set a record in the 1,500m Freestyle, Tate Haugan broke the 800m Freestyle record and Tytan Carson set a new mark in the 100m Individual Medley. Carson also set a new club mark for boys aged 11-12 in the 1500m Freestyle and tied Cameron Louie’s record in the 50m Butterly.

The club will be very busy in the weeks that follow the Easter weekend. First up is a trip to Calgary for the 2017 Speedo Western Championships. The following weekend the club will travel to Prince George, before heading to Grande Prairie a week later.