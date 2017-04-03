Hydro says work proceeding on tension crack near Site C

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro says that work is continuing on remediation efforts on a 400 metre stress fracture in the North bank of the Peace River valley near the Site C dam.

BC Hydro spokesperson Dave Conway says that crews are continuing to monitor instruments, including survey prisms and inclinometers, which show that the slope around the tension crack is stable.

According to Conway, the first stage of the remediation plan includes the construction of a toe berm to hold the bank stable, which is proceeding on schedule. Work on an initial western toe buttress has been completed and work on the remaining buttresses is scheduled to be completed by late April.

To facilitate and expedite the completion of the toe berm, access to the north bank has been improved by widening River Road from one lane to two, which was finished late last month.

Once the toe berm is completed, the next stage of the remediation plan will focus on safely removing the material from the north bank and allowing work to resume. Designing that stage of work is now underway.

BC Hydro expects to complete the remediation work for the tension crack within the overall project budget and schedule.