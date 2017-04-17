Hydro facing more erosion and sediment issues at Site C

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Site C Dam and B.C. Hydro are facing more erosion and sediment issues after an inspection of the site by the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency.

The Vancouver Sun has uncovered documents showing an inspection held between March 24 and 28, showed three locations at the construction site where erosion and sediment mitigation measures were not effective in preventing sediment-laden water from entering fish-bearing waters.

With the current order, Hydro has until April 21 before the Agency intends to issue an order, if B.C. Hydro can’t come into compliance. The Crown Corporation could face fines for the first offence of $200,000 and $400,000 for subsequent offences.

B.C. Hydro spokesperson David Conway told the Vancouver Sun “Given the magnitude of the project and the area that we are working in, we’ve always known that sediment and erosion control will require ongoing monitoring and adjustment.”

For more on this story, check out the full article from the Vancouver Sun.

Below is a full copy of the order from the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency.