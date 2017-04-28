Huskies $10,000 fundraiser raffle taking place this Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be doing the draw in their $10,000 fundraiser raffle this coming weekend.

The Huskies are using the raffle to raise money for the upcoming 2018 Alberta Junior ‘B’ Provincials, which the team will be hosting next year. There are only 4,000 tickets for the raffle in total, with a grand prize draw of $10,000 taking place at the North Peace Arena on April 30th.

Huskies President Mike Bacso says that there are only 1,000 tickets left for the draw, which happens this coming Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $5 each, and can be purchased in a number of ways. The Huskies will be selling tickets at both Save-On Foods and Ernie’s in the Totem Mall on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and again at Ernie’s on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m..

For more information, or to buy tickets, contact Huskies President Mike Bacso at (250) 794-1777, or via the Huskies’ Facebook page.