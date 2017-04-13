Hospital Foundation’s Bluey Day fundraising begins with $50,000 donation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation announced today that their Bluey Day fundraising campaign has gotten a big boost today.

The Hospital Foundation says that last week Fort St. John resident Giovanna Mucci made a $50,000 donation towards the Foundation’s Cancer Diagnostic and Treatment Fund.

Giovanna made the donation in honour of her late husband Edmondo, a long-time resident of Fort St. John, who passed away from Leukemia in 2001. Edmondo and Giovanna arrived in the Energetic City from Italy in 1959.

“We are so pleased to receive this generous donation, and are extremely grateful to Giovanna for thinking of the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation as a recipient for her donation,” said Fort St. John Hospital Foundation Chief Development Officer Jessica Kalman. “Edmondo will be remembered as a hardworking and community minded person and through this donation in his honour, his impact on our community and his legacy of kindness, and generosity, will continue!”

Kalman says that so far, there are 26 participants registered to shave their heads this coming Bluey Day, May 17th. However, the Foundation is aiming to have at least 25 more participants to sign up to participate in order to reach this year’s fundraising goal of $100,000 for the Cancer Diagnostic and Treatment Fund.

For more information or to register for Bluey Day, call the Hospital Foundation office at 250-261-7563.