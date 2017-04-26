Hit to Pass making debut at Taylor Speedway this Father’s Day weekend

TAYLOR, B.C. – While the Taylor Speedway will be opening its doors for the upcoming 2017 stock car racing season in just over a month’s time, a new type of race will be coming to the dirt oval a month later.

Gord Beaumont and Sam Hunt, two longtime racers at the speedway, are bringing ‘Hit to Pass’ to Taylor for the first time ever this Father’s Day weekend. Hunt, who is originally from Victoria, says that he was inspired to bring the race format to the B.C. Peace after driving in other Hit to Pass races in the province. The race format, which is said to have originated at Western Speedway in B.C.’s capital, is similar to a normal stock car race, except drivers must bump a vehicle in order to legally pass them.

Beaumont explained that the racetrack used to host a Demolition Derby every Father’s Day weekend, but ended the event several years ago due to a lack of drivers. He says that the Hit to Pass format offers the best of both worlds, which should make for a more exciting event for spectators.

The Hit to Pass’ event organisers say that so far, many have expressed interest in signing up for the event. According to Beaumont, so far there are 12 confirmed dirvers taking part, with more that say they are keen. Organisers have also heard from other drivers in the Cariboo and the Alberta side of the Peace Region that might be coming to the race.

Hunt says that organisers have decided to adopt the same rules for Hit to Pass as the ones already in place with the Prince George Auto Racing Association. The full rules can be found here:

*No convertibles, Canadian or American domestic pickup’s or cars (4wd vehicles only can run one drive shaft at a time) *All glass (except front windshield), upholstery, side chrome, and plastic must be removed. No other gutting except burnable items must be done. *If the windshield is removed, a screen of half inch or smaller steel mesh must be installed. Acrylic Lexan is also an acceptable substitute. *Must pad steering wheel, B pillar, top of inside driver’s door, any sharp edges or bars within reach of the driver. *All cars must have…driver’s door reinforced with steel pipe 1 1/2 O.D. Pipe to extend into back door or quarter panel …driver’s door filled 2/3 or more with cement. No exceptions. No steel rods to extend outside of driver’s compartment (must have the cement secured in the door panel in such a way it cannot be knocked out IE; checker plate aluminum, street sign material, etc. with rivets or tech screws) You may also run a grader blade or 6” C-channel (maximum) down both sides of car at bumper height. The corners of the C-channel must be cut at a 45° angle. Must be bolted securely with at least 4 bolts and large washers. If it falls off or begins to hang you will be black flagged. It must be between wheel wells, no wider than 6”. Even if you run grader blade, you must have concrete in the driver’s door per rule 6 above. *Proper and secure roll cage to be installed. Minimum 5 or 6-point cage (No more two up and one across).

If you have a frame, the cage must be welded to the frame. If you do not have a frame (unibody), it must have 6 inch x 6 inch plates welded on and secured to the unibody. The bars are to stay within the car, not to

the outside door skin part of the doors. The front bar cannot go in front of the firewall. The rear bar cannot go past the rear end. An option bar may be installed from the middle of the cage down to the passenger side frame rail, behind the firewall. If front bars are not installed, then you must install this bar *All cars must have a minimum of two (2) windshield bar installed from top to bottom, evenly spaced, attached securely and be a minimum of ¼”x 1” steel. The bar may be placed on the outside of the windshield. *All doors must be securely fastened or welded. Weld the gaps shut only. You may now reinforce rear frame with maximum 2″ pipe only. It must stay in the frame area only and may join up two (2) bar from frame rail to frame rail behind the rear end, or, an X pipe behind the rear end, from frame rail to frame rail. You may reinforce the right and left front fender. It consists of two (2) bars up from the frame rail to one (1) bar inside the fender. This bar cannot extend in front of the rad support, or behind the firewall. These bars will be a maximum of 2” sked 40. Tech inspector reserves the right to have you remove any unsafe pipe throughout the event. *No plating of 1/4 panels or fenders allowed at all, for any reason. No plating of frame allowed on new or returning cars. If required, consult tech man. Fenders may be bolted together. Maximum 8 bolts per corner, maximum ½” bolts and ½ “washers. A U-shaped bar is allowed between rear tire and rear bumper, attached to the frame rail, left side of car only. May not extend or protrude beyond quarter panel. Shift lever can be hooked direct to transmission You may also build a front hoop consisting of two bars up and one across in front of radiator with two bars going back. They must be in front of the upper control arm mounting points. Maximum of 2″ Sked 40 tubing allowed. The front hoop must not extend wider than frame rails the front hoop must not be higher than the original factory radiator support and may not tie into the roll cage.

Anyone building a van should approach Board of Directors or Tech inspector BEFORE building vehicle for clarification WHEN REPAIRING DAMAGED CARS, NO MATERIAL STRONGER THAN WHAT YOU ARE REPAIRING MAY BE USED. Subject to Tech man’s approval. *Stock Bumpers only! (This means leave your pre-fabricated bumpers at home.) Excessive reinforcing of any part of the cars not allowed. Including the bumpers. *Cars must be equipped with five-point harness seat belts. (See figure 1 in “Safety rules”). Seat belts must be attached to the stock seatbelt holes in the car or to the roll cage. *All cars must have a sturdy head rest and neck brace. Window net in driver’s door

must be functional. The top and bottom of window net must be secured inside of car (rollover protection) with a minimum of 3/8 bar. The window net cannot be home made. *Racing seats are mandatory for new and old cars; NO EXCEPTIONS *Driving suit or flame retardant coveralls mandatory (Must have tag or label stating they are flame retardant or something to that effect). Approved helmets, driving gloves and racing neck brace mandatory. Helmet must have approved visors or driver must wear safety glasses or goggles. *Gas tank must be removed and an outboard motor tank or fuel cell securely placed in back seat of car in the middle of the back seat, between the bars going to the back wall (see rule 8). Pump gas only. Return gas lines (if equipped) must be plugged, removed, or returned into gas tank *Pickup trucks must mount fuel tank near the cab within the box, but tied into roll cage or frame. Don’t mount fuel tanks to the box floor. *Trucks must weld cab to box both sides and weld tailgate to box. *No fuel lines inside of the vehicle except the tank connections. No plastic connections / fittings, or filters allowed. Must use stock steel fuel line in stock location. If the vehicle has fuel injection, it must have a master kill switch that kills all electronics (including electric fuel pump). If not sure, consult Tech inspector. *No trailer hitches, you may not raise height of car (e.g. reversing springs shackles). No cooling system other than stock. *NOTE: ANTIFREEZE AND FREON MAY NOT BE DRAINED OR DISCARDED ON TAYLOR SPEEDWAY No antifreeze allowed, Air conditioning systems must be drained and made inoperable *Batteries must be securely fastened behind or beside driver seat, covered with rubber. If it is mounted behind the driver, it must be well within the bars going to the back wall (see rule 8). Muffler and tail pipe can be removed. *All cars must have working brakes. *No studded tires. *Radiator to be in engine compartment. No cooling system other than stock. *All cars must have a fully charged chemical fire extinguisher, of at least 2.5 pounds, mounted securely within the driver’s reach . This extinguisher must be mounted on a metal bracket (extinguishers cannot be taped to roll bars). *Cars must have their number on roof and doors (MIN. 20″ AND VISIBLE). *Driver must be out of car when refueling. *NO Pipe shall exceed 2” Sked 40 *All large holes in firewall and floorboards to be covered with non-flammable material All cars will be Inspected. Any car that officials deem not complying with rules or unsafe will be cut from the program until the problem is FIXED. You can add weight to a pick-up box if it is secured in a safe manner and in front of the rear axle You may secure box to frame using ready rod and plates or U-bolts, max 6” plates If you have a uni-body frame you can join the front and rear with equal or less material and must not be outside of the body

For more information, join the Taylor Speedway Hit to Pass Facebook group.