Highway 29 down to single lane traffic after washout

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Motorists are advised to expect delays traveling Highway 29 between Charlie Lake and Hudson’s Hope after a washout.

The washout is located 10.5 km north of Hudson’s Hope. The road in the area has been reduced to single lane alternating traffic until crews are able to repair the highway.

For more updates visit www.drivebc.ca or follow YRB on twitter.

