Hellenbach Racing teammates crack Top 10 at UTV World Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two offroad racers from Fort St. John are back after a trip to Nevada to compete at the 2017 UTV World Championships.

The race took place in Laughlin, Nevada, which is roughly an hour’s drive south of Las Vegas across the Mojave Desert. Hellenbach Racers Ben Bischoff and Joe Loomis both competed in the Pro NA class, and ended up finishing in 2nd and 3rd respectively, out of 52 total offroad vehicles. The pair of racers from the Peace Region both also placed 9th and 10th overall, out of the 117 total UTV’s that competed in the 150 mile race.

Bischoff says that the thoughest part of the race was dealing with the condition of the track, which racers complete 10 laps on to finish the race. “It gets pretty rough just because there’s so many UTV’s going around,” said Bischoff. The Fort St. John-based racer finished off the the ten laps in 3:50, eight minutes ahead of the Pro NA class winner. Loomis crossed the finish line five minutes later.

For Hellenbach Racing, Loomis will be headed to Quesnel this weekend to take part in a short course UTV race. In August, the teammates will be back in Nevada for the Vegas to Reno race, covering a distance of 540 miles across the state.