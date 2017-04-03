Hatchet-wielding man faces attempted murder charge in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A 38 year-old man from the Edmonton area is facing a charge of attempted murder after an incident in the Swan City over the weekend.

Mounties in Grande Prairie were dispatched to assist paramedics at a home on the city’s east side early Sunday morning.

Police noted that a male victim was found outside the home with injuries sustained in a hatchet attack. The man sustained significant trauma and was taken to hospital, though he has since been released and is expected to make a full recovery.

38 year-old Leduc County resident Ronald Ernest Gauthier was arrested a short time later, and has been charged with Attempted Murder. Gauthier is due to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court later today.

