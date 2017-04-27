Handguns stolen from Grande Prairie business

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Mounties in Grande Prairie are investigating after several handguns were stolen from a business.

At around 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called to an alarm at a business on Grande Prairie’s west side. An unknown number of suspects damaged the business’ front door and gained entry, where several handguns were found to have been stolen.

The Grande Prairie RCMP’s Forensic Identification Section is assisting with the investigation.

If you have information which you believe may assist police in their investigation, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at (780) 830-5700. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS).