Gymnastics renovations on schedule

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Gymnastics Association is getting ready for their move to a new permanent home at the start of the summer.

NPGA Executive Director Stephanie Engelmyer says that the renovations to the club’s new permanent home at the former MAXX Fitness on 95th Ave. are so far on schedule. Engelmyer says that the gymnasts will be moving into the new building on July 1st, provided the renovations stay on track.

According to Engelmyer, the association’s Spring session will be wrapping up in the middle of June, then the club will move from their current home in the Stonebridge Hotel into the new building, which the club is leasing from Epscan for ten years.

Coming up in May, several of the club’s gymnasts will be in Prince George competing in a competition.