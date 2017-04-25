Grizfest 2017 lineup announced

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – The organizers of the Grizfest Music Festival, which takes place over the August Long Weekend in Tumbler Ridge, have announced the lineup for this year’s festival.

Canadian rock group Big Wreck will headline this year’s festival on Sunday, August 6th, while classic rock group Chilliwack will headline Saturday night. Fort St. John’s We Are The Silence and Chetwynd’s Violet Night will be the opening acts on both weekend days. The full lineup and schedule for this year’s show is as follows:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4TH:

Battle of the Bands

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5TH:

Violet Night – 1:30 p.m.

Darby Mills Project – 3:00 p.m.

Ikons, a tribute to Kiss – 5:00 p.m.

One Bad Son – 7:00 p.m.

Chilliwack – 9:00 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6TH:

This Is The Silence – 1:30 p.m.

Lee Aaron – 3:00 p.m.

Palaye Royale – 5:00 p.m.

bleeker – 7:00 p.m.

Big Wreck – 9:00 p.m.

Early Bird Tickets will be going on sale next Monday, May 1 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are avaliable at www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca, by phone at: 1-877-339-8499, or at the Tumbler Ridge Community Centre.