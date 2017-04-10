Grande Prairie RCMP seize guns and brass knuckles

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Mounties in Grande Prairie have seized a number of guns and a set of brass knuckles after executing a search warrant following a disturbance last week.

Following a disturbance complaint at a home in the Swan City last Wednesday, police entered the home to ensure the safety of the home’s occupants. Once inside, officers were confronted by a man with a firearm. An altercation ensued between the police officers and the man, but police were able to disarm the man and subsequently arrest him without any shots being fired. No-one was injured during the incident.

The RCMP then executed a search warrant at the home where a loaded shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a set of brass knuckles were seized, along with 16 ounces of hash, 13 ounces of cocaine, 25 grams of marijuana, and more than $17,000 cash.

27 year-old Grande Prairie resident Christopher Hobbs faces the following charges:

Four counts of Pointing a firearm without a lawful excuse

Three counts of Careless use of a firearm

Two counts of Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Two counts of Unlawful possession of a firearm

Possession of a loaded firearm

Altering the serial number of a firearm

Using a firearm in the commission of an offence

Possession of prohibited weapon

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.00

Possession of a controlled substance

Hobbs has been remanded into custody and is to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on April 10th.

If you have information on this or any other crime in Grande Prairie, contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS).