Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing youth

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – Police in Grande Prairie are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old youth.

Kashton McMahon was reported missing on March 31 and was last seen leaving the Aurora House at 8:00 p.m. that evening.

McMahon is described as:

First Nation

Short black hair

Brown eyes

185 cm tall

61 kgs

Last seen wearing a black jacket, grey hoodie and black shoes

If you have spoken to McMahon or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at (780) 830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.