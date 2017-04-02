Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing aboriginal woman

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 48 year-old Doris Alane Ekotla. A friend reported her missing on April 1st with indication that she has not been seen since early March.
Doris Alane Ekotla is described as:
- First Nation
- Long brown hair
- Brown eyes
- 175 cm tall
- 68 kgs
- Last seen wearing a beige coat and beige pants
If you have information aboutDoris Alane Ekotla’s whereabouts, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.