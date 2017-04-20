Grande Prairie RCMP investigate suspicious fire

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Mounties in Grande Prairie are investigating after a school bus caught fire under suspicious circumstances on Easter Monday.

On April 17th at approximately 3:35 p.m., police received a complaint of a fire in a gated area near the Silverpointe subdivision west of Grande Prairie. Upon arrival, officers noted that the fire had already been extinguished by the Fire Department. An older style school bus had been damaged in the fire, along with a nearby shed.

Police are continuing their investigation and are requesting anyone with information about the incident contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS).