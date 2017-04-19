Grande Prairie man charged in child porn investigation

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A Grande Prairie man is facing child pornography charges after a police investigation which began last December.

The Grande Prairie RCMP, in partnership with the Northern Alberta Internet Child Exploitation Unit and the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre began their investigation after allegations surfaced about the sharing of child pornography on social media.

54 year-old Brian McCausland was arrested on April 18th, faces one count each of Possession and Distribution of child pornography.

McCausland was subsequently released on a recognizance, and is set to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on May 29th. He is to abide by strict conditions which include not having contact with anyone under the age of 16, and not accessing the internet at any time.

Police receive reports of online criminal activity including child pornography offences from a variety of sources and would like anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children to report the activity to your local police department. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS).