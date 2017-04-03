George Canyon adds second show to raise funds for Spray Park

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After selling out his first show, George Canyon and the Rotary Club of Fort St. John (afternoon club) have announced a second show with George Canyon at the Lido Theatre. The show will take place on Thursday May 18, presented by Reflex Supplements and Keian Coating and Sandblasting. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday April 5, 2017 at 10 a.m. through northerngroove.com, or by contacting members of the Fort St. John Afternoon Rotary Club.

Tickets will be $75, which includes all fees and taxes. Proceeds from this show will go directly to the Rotary Club Spray Park. The Fort St. John Rotary Club, is trying to raise $100,000 towards the construction of a new spray park currently under construction in Fort St. John.

The Rotary Club is also selling personally stamped commemorative bricks that will help the club pave the way to a new spray park. The bricks will be on display at the new spray park. For more information about the spray park project, visit www.rotaryspraypark.ca

Canyon has released 10 albums since kicking off his career in 1996. In 2004, he was named the runner-up on reality competition TV show Nashville Star 2, on which he was the only Canadian to make the final cut. His accolades include Juno Awards for Country Recording of the Year for “One Good Friend” in 2005 and “Somebody Wrote Love” in 2007 as well as CCMA Awards for Rising Star in 2004, Fans’ Choice in 2004, SOCAN Song of the Year for “My Name” in 2005, Single of the Year for “My Name” in 2005 and “Somebody Wrote Love” in 2006, and Male Artist of the Year in 2005 and 2006.

For this show, Fort St. John will get to pick who will be the opening act for the show. The Lido Theatre will host a friendly competition during their Open Mic nights each Wednesday starting April 5. The community and the Lido will pick the local performers to open for George at the May 18 show. For more details about competition, contact the Lido at 250-785-3011.