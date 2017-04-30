Freezing rain causing dangerous driving conditions between Fort St. John and Fort Nelson

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are asking motorist to slow down or avoid travel altogether after freezing rain hit an area of the Alaska Highway between Fort St. John and Fort Nelson.

According to the RCMP, from approximately Mile 83 to Mile 120 of the Alaska Highway, freezing rain has caused dangerous driving conditions. The weather has remained nice in Fort St. John, a weather system north of the community has brought freezing rain.

Even farther north at Sikanni Chief snow and rain has been reported. Drivebc.ca, has a webcam located at Sikanni Chief that shows just how quickly the weather changed in the region today.

There could still be more rain/freezing rain in the forecast for Sunday night. Environment Canada says our region could see rain into Monday.

If you see anything on the highways around Fort St. John, let us know, email news@moosefm.ca