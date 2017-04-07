Fort St. John soccer players to play with GPRC Wolves next season

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Four Fort St. John soccer players and another from Dawson Creek will be playing for the Grande Prairie Regional College Varsity soccer team next season.

Fort St. John residents Paul Greschner, Rui Vale, Zach L’Hereux and Gage Adkins will be lacing up their cleats with the college next season, along with Dawson Creek’s Conor daCosta. Originally from Portugal, Vale is a skilful winger with excellent close control who dribbles well and has a terrific shot off either foot. L’Hereux is another dangerous speedy forward that will give the team another threat on the attack, according to Wolves head coach Chris Morgan.

DaCosta is a midfielder, while Adkins will battle Brandon Harvey for the goalkeeping position.

Vale, Adkins, daCosta, Zack Fisher, and Zach L’Hereux all played for the Wolves U18 squad that won Tier two Provincials in Calgary last month.

“I am excited for the season ahead,” said Morgan. “We welcome all the players to the College. We hope they can stay and build the soccer program to compete with the best teams in the ACAC. There may be more additions as I am constantly on the look-out for good players. Adding players keeps returning players on their toes and creates competition within the squad which is always good if we aim to be successful.”