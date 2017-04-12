Fort St. John Soccer Club facing coaching shortage

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Soccer Club says that while preparations for the upcoming soccer season are well underway, the association has encountered a possible snag.

The soccer club says that they are still short coaches for teams in all divisions, from the U4 to the U16/18 division. The club also says that for anyone who might be nervous because they don’t know much about soccer, they’ll be hosting a FUNdamentals coaching session on April 22nd to help prospective coaches learn about the sport. Though the focus of the session is geared toward coaching the U8 division, the information and lessons learned can be adapted for all divisions.

The soccer club is also hosting an active start festival on April 23rd that is geared toward the U4 and U6 divisions.

The soccer club says that signing up online is much easier on their new website. Prospective coaches can also sign up at the FSJSC office at the Field House on weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., or email: coachfsjsc@telus.net.