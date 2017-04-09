Fort St. John remembers the sacrifice made 100 years ago at Vimy Ridge

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Exactly one hundred years ago today, the battle at Vimy Ridge began. The victory came at a cost as 3,598 Canadians were killed and another 7,000 were wounded.

Today, numerous people, including the Fort St. John Cadets, attended the Vimy Memorial that was unveiled back in 1936 as a reminder.

Cadets from Fort St. John made the journey to be there in person and participate in the ceremonies but here at home, Fort St. John also took time to remember the incredible sacrifice that was made back then and is being made today.

Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman, MP Bob Zimmer, RCMP representatives and legion members were in attendance at the Legion this afternoon to remember the events from 100 years ago.

The President of the Royal Canadian Legion, David Steeves also shared a few words at the Legion.

“I for one am proud to be a Canadian and all it stands for and thank all our veterans past and present. Today marks 100 years for Canada in the birth of our nation. On April 9, 1917, our Canadian soldiers made history in the unifying victory at Vimy Ridge. This is a proud day as it symbolizes our independence.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau along with Prince Harry and the Duke of Cambridge were in France on Sunday to commemorate the event.