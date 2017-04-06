Fort St. John Minor Hockey holds annual awards ceremony

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — It was an eventful evening at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre, as the Fort St. John Minor Hockey Association held their annual awards ceremony.

The Ron Robinson and Earl Alexander awards, which are handed out to Novice-aged players, were won by Traver Barrows and Jace Unruh respectively. Atom Recreation player Cowyn Loney was this year’s recipient of the Dale Palmer Award. Landon Alexander, who played on one of the two Atom Development teams was this year’s winner of the Kin Club Award.

The Corey Lee James Schultz Memorial Award, awarded in memory of Corey Schultz to a player in the Pee Wee division was given to LT McDonell for his “no fear” play and his work ethic. Maria Ayre, who also plays in the Pee Wee division, was awarded the June Godberson Memorial Award for her love and passion for the game of hockey. Adam Bourgeois was awarded the Mike Brandmann Awardfor his leadership on and off the ice this past season. The Fort St. John AAA Safety Pee Wee Flyers were this year’s winning team of the Rotary Fair Play Award.

Chris Brandmann presents Andrea Norstrom with the Hugo Brandmann Memorial Parent Volunteer Award. Photo by Fort St. John Minor Hockey David Alexander presents Brett McLean with the Doug and Yvonne Wiles Recognition Award. Photo by Fort St. John Minor Hockey Chris Spencer presents Stacey Forster with the Coach of the Year Award. Photo by Fort St. John Minor Hockey Brett McLean presents Jerry Bueckert with the Mike Landucci Referee of the Year Award. Photo by Fort St. John Minor Hockey Joshua and Kayden Kirschner present Finley Gibb with the Kirschner Goaltender Award. Photo by Fort St. John Minor Hockey Darla Jackson presents Paige Brown with the Fort St. John Eagles Most Dedicated Female Award. Photo by Fort St. John Minor Hockey Jason Jackson and Mike Blanchette present Jesus Sepulveda with the jersey he wore this past season as a memento. Photo by Fort St. John Minor Hockey. Tyler Kosick presents Nick Page with the Kenny Kosick Memorial Award. Photo by Fort St. John Minor Hockey Paul Van Nostrand presents Ryan Whimp with the MacLean-Herron Award. Photo by Fort St. John Minor Hockey Bev Craig-Steele presents Noah Lang with the Gary Flake Memorial Award. Photo by Fort St. John Minor Hockey The Fort St. John AAA Safety Pee Wee team, the winners of the Rotary Fair Play Award. Photo by Fort St. John Minor Hockey

Esso Medallion Awards were also handed out to three players on each of the Association’s Novice, Atom, and Pee Wee teams. The list of winners is as follows:

NOVICE

Elite Technologies Inc.

Most Improved – Steven Loeppky

Most Dedicated – Sam Dyksterhuis

Most Sportsmanlike – Jordan Green

Royal Canadian Legion

Most Improved – Nate Bouchard

Most Dedicated – Easton Goulet

Most Sportsmanlike – Camden Hiscock

Pacific Northern Gas

Most Improved – Duncan McDonell

Most Dedicated – Ethan King

Most Sportsmanlike – Kyrsten Brownlee

Ernie’s Sports Experts

Most Improved – Ethan DiLeta

Most Dedicated – Graham Battens

Most Sportsmanlike – Travers Barrows

Sharp Instruments Ltd.

Most Improved – Ryder Beek

Most Dedicated – Ben Oliver

Most Sportsmanlike – Ethan Yurdiga

Murray GM

Most Improved – Pierce Hiltz

Most Dedicated – Brad Shead

Most Sportsmanlike – Julia Holtmann

Northern Spring Brake & Steering

Most Improved – Noah Closson

Most Dedicated – Nicholas Gordon

Most Sportsmanlike – Gord Allin

ATOM

Alpine Glass Windows & Doors Ltd.

Most Improved – Ashtin Barley

Most Dedicated – Brody Mickey

Most Sportsmanlike – Jarrett Lawson

Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre

Most Improved – Aiden Skolos

Most Dedicated – Jaxon Pittam

Most Sportsmanlike – Connor Bustard

Integra Tire

Most Improved – Jessie Pearson

Most Dedicated – Cowyn Loney

Most Sportsmanlike – Jackson Wilms

Northern Metalic Sales Inc.

Most Improved – Emma McDonald

Most Dedicated – Jayden Straub

Most Sportsmanlike – Brianna Wagner

C4 Contracting

Most Improved – Carson Bowler

Most Dedicated – Zane Marston

Most Sportsmanlike – Rhianna Arnold

Pimm’s Production Atom B Development

Most Improved – Tristan Ferguson

Most Dedicated – Evan Baker

Most Sportsmanlike – Justice Davis

FSJ Rotary Society Atom A Development

Most Improved – Jackson Toews

Most Dedicated – Evan Gardner

Most Sportsmanlike – Christiaan van Rensburg

PEEWEE

Opus Stewart Weir

Most Improved – Tate Marston

Most Dedicated – Max Banack

Most Sportsmanlike – Jordan Skriver

Tom’s Construction

Most Improved – Quinn Grey

Most Dedicated – Ben Bowes

Most Sportsmanlike – Kash Salinas

Shopper’s Drug Mart

Most Improved – Ella Wilson

Most Dedicated – Bobbie Zimmer

Most Sportsmanlike – Mya Peterson

AAA Safety

Most Improved – Mitchel McNiven

Most Dedicated – Ben Delisi

Most Sportsmanlike – Wyatt Moffat

VE Brandl Tier 3

Most Improved – Ryan Bookham

Most Dedicated – Stevan Fairlie

Most Sportsmanlike – Shale Vandale

Ross H. MacLean Tier 2

Most Improved – Graydon Alexander

Most Dedicated – Caden Brown

Most Sportsmanlike – Ethan Semeniuk

Among Bantam players, Hunter Gibb was the recipient of the Bryan Phillips Memorial Award for always showing respect to his fellow players, coaches, and officials. The Gary Flake Memorial Award winner, for demonstrating not only good sportsmanship on the ice, but also excellent citizenship off the ice, was awarded to Northern Metalic Bantam Flyers player Noah Lang. Lang and his fellow teammates and coaches were also recognized after winning the Bronze medal at Tier 2 Provincials in Powell River. The team’s achievement was the first medal earned by a Fort St. John Minor Hockey team at BC Hockey Provincials in six years.

Northern Metalic Flyers players John Herrington and Devan Minard meanwhile have made the cut for the Northern BC team that will be competing at the U16 BC Cup. The two will be playing with other players from across the province at the BC Cup in Salmon Arm, April 19th – 23rd.

Midget hockey player Ryan Whimp was awarded the MacLean-Herron Award for his work coaching his younger brother’s team. Fellow Midget player Nick Page was the winner of the Kenny Kosick Memorial Award. Midget recreation team coaches Jason Jackson and Mike Blanchette also made a special presentation to Jesus Sepulveda, who played his first year of hockey after moving to Fort St. John from Mexico. Since Sepulveda will be moving back to his home country, his coaches made and exception and presented him with his jersey from this past season to take home with him as a memento.

Paige Brown was awarded the Fort St. John Eagles Women’s Hockey team Most Dedicated Female Award. Finley Gibbs’s can-do attitude and team spirit this season earned him the Kirschner Goaltender Award. This year, the Mike Landucci Referee of the Year Award was given to Jerry Bueckert for his work helping to coach the association’s younger officials.

Stacey Forster was given the Coach of the Year Award by the Association’s Coaching Director Chris Spencer. Referee in Chief Brett McLfor his tireless work to help advance the referee program to the next level.

The final award of the night, the Hugo Brandmann Memorial Parent Volunteer Award was given to Andrea Norstrom for her work as the Coordinator of the Novice division, the largest division in the association.