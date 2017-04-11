Fort St. John man facing numerous charges after quad incident, suspect that struck officer still on the loose

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A 32-year-old Fort St. John man is facing seven charges after quads were caught speeding with another suspect striking a police officer.

On April 8th, 2017 at 6:00 p.m., Fort St. John RCMP received a report of two individuals who were operating racing style quads dangerously. The quads were reported travelling in excess of 120 km/hr and heading northbound on the Alaska Highway from Taylor heading toward Fort St. John.

Police say they observed the quads turn onto 271 Road where they were then delayed by a civilian in a pickup truck. When police arrived on scene, officers were able to arrest one of the quad drivers but the other driver was able to escape custody after striking one of the officers with the quad. The officer sustained minor injuries according to a release.

32-year-old Robert Alexander Smith was arrested and faces seven charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and impaired driving. The suspect that struck the officer is still on the loose according to Sgt. Dave Tyreman.

Smith is still in custody and is expected to make another court appearance today.

Police are asking the driver of the pickup truck and anyone else who may have witnessed this incident to contact them at (250) 787-8100 or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (tips).