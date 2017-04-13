Fort St. John Home Hardware store receives Company award

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Home Hardware location in Fort St. John has received the Proud of My Home Award at Home Hardware’s annual Spring Market, which took place on April 3 in St. Jacobs, Ontario.

Owners Doug Gallinger, Shelley Gallinger, Darrell Alexander and Debbie Alexander were one of 23 stores to be honoured with the award, out of nearly 1,100 across Canada.

“The Proud of my Home Award recognizes Fort St. John Home Hardware Building Centre’s commitment and dedication to providing their community with expert advice, superior service and competitively priced quality products that are second to none,” said Home Hardware CEO Terry Davis. “Fort St. John Home Hardware Building Centre truly embodies the values Home Hardware was founded on including value, service and dependability. On behalf of the Dealer-Owners of close to 1,100 Home Hardware Stores in communities across Canada, I would like to congratulate Fort St. John Home Hardware Building Centre on this achievement”.

To receive the Proud of My Home Award, recipients must provide superior excellence in customer service and Staff performance, along with other categories including exterior presentation, cleanliness, and attractive displays.

“We are deeply honoured to be acknowledged with the Proud of My Home Award and take great pride in our community and the entire Fort St. John Home Hardware Building Centre team,” said Doug Gallinger. “We will certainly be trying hard to be acknowledged with the award again next year.”