Fort St. John gets provincial and federal funding to widen 100 St. to East Bypass Road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — More details have been revealed about the Small Communities Funding for Fort St. John that was revealed by Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer last week.

The funding from the grant, totalling just under $5 million will be put towards the widening of 100th St. from 110th Ave. to the East Bypass Road. The City’s Communications Coordinator Julie Rogers says that the city applied for the grant last year, and will receive a total of $4,981,340, which will be evenly split between the City, the province, and the feds.

That stretch of road is currently only two lanes wide, but will be widened to four lanes over the next few years.

According to Rogers, The total funds allocated for the widening project in 2017, plus the federal and provincial totals equals $6,670,862. The initial phasing of the project was to have the road widened from 110th Ave to 112th Ave this year, from 112th Ave to 114A Ave. in 2018, and to complete the four lane stretch to the intersection with the East Bypass Road in 2019. Since the grant allows Phases one and two to be completed this year, the final phase from 114A Ave to the East Bypass Road can be completed in either next year or the following year.

The tender for the widening of the road to four lanes was expanded to include work from 110th to 114A Ave. instead of only to 112th Ave. The tender for that section of the project closes this Thursday. Rogers says that work is set to begin as soon as the contract is awarded, and crews can begin moving earth after the ground thaws.