Fort St. John Cadets in France for 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge

VIMY RIDGE, FRANCE – The Fort St. John Cadets are in France for the historic 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge this weekend.

The group of 20 from the Energetic City was the largest group to attend the event from British Columbia.

The group first stopped in London and attended a commemorative ceremony at Buckingham Palace that the Cadets participated in. From there, the group then headed to Normandy before making their way to Vimy Ridge.

While some may think the idea of going to Vimy Ridge as a spectator would be a memory, the Cadets will be participating in the ceremonies, not just going to view.

Ken Lane used to be the Commanding Officer (CO) of the Cadets and he accompanied the group this year on the trip. He says that they hope to be able to do trips like this every 5 years.

The battle of Vimy Ridge took place on April 9, 1917 and saw more than 10,500 Canadians that were killed and wounded in the assault sacrificing themselves for freedom.